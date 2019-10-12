In Loving Memory Beverly Jane Gordon Apirl 27th, 1946 - October 9th, 2019 After 73 years of life, Bev's time on Earth came to an end. She is survived by the love of her life, Harley, to whom she was married for over 54 years, and by her children Gary and Jenice. She also leaves behind two brothers, Marv and Chuck; three grandchildren Jennifer, Todd and Amanda; and two great-grandchildren Mikey and Victoria, and a son-in-law Jim; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Frank and Terry. Bev was a generous woman who would do anything for family, friends or neighbors, and will be greatly missed.

