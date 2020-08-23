FRAZIER, Beverly Jean (Age 93) On August 11, 2020, Beverly passed away peacefully surrounded by her family and good friends. She was born to Frank and Dorothy Gabriel January 29, 1927 in Spokane, WA. Beverly graduated from North Central High School in 1944 and worked for the Spokesman Review before marrying the love of her life, Harry E. Frazier in 1946. They were together 68 wonderful years and had nine children. Beverly was an exceptional wife and mother and cared deeply for her family. She is survived by seven children: Gregory G. (Linda) Frazier, Lutz, FL; Thomas K Frazier, Scottsdale, AZ; Barbara A Sater, Spokane Valley, WA; Douglas S. Frazier, Lacey, WA; Robert F. (Kathy) Frazier, North Bend, WA; Deborah M. (Eric) Massey, Spokane, WA; Laurie L (Jeff) Brown, Bellingham, WA; 17 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren and her brother, Steve (Bea) Gabriel of Spokane. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harry E. Frazier and two sons, Michael E. and Daniel J. Frazier. Beverly's life was characterized by a strong faith in God and deep love of family. She enjoyed making their home a place of comfort, warmth and many happy memories! Among other interests, was a love of gardening, sewing and cooking. Beverly will always be remembered as gracious and kind, loyal to her family to the very end. Of her marriage to Harry of 68 years she would often say, "it was a great ride!" May she rest in peace forever. Private memorial services will he held August 29, 2020 in the Spokane Valley. The family extends their heartfelt appreciation to Dr.'s Doering and Danko and Hospice House of Spokane for the great care they provided to our Mom. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of Spokane.



