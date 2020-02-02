Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Beverly Jean HEATHCOTE. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

HEATHCOTE, Beverly Jean Beverly, age 87, from Spokane, Washington joined her beloved husband George Melvin "Jud" Heathcote on January 23rd, 2020 in heaven. Beverly was the beloved daughter of George and Molly Zier and was born on March 23rd, 1932. Beverly enjoyed an idyllic childhood with her brother Stan and sister Barbara spending many summers picking strawberries in the Walla Walla fields to earn money. She graduated from Walla Walla High School in 1950. She then went on to attend Washington State University for one year joining the Alpha Chi Omega sorority. She then attended the University of Washington for six months when she broke her leg and decided to go back to Walla Walla and become a secretary. She became an excellent secretary after her college days and this is where she met the love of her life, Jud Heathcote quite by accident while they lived in the same apartment building. Jud asked who he believed was her roommate on a date by telephone and when Bev answered the phone instead, it was she that came to the door. The rest became magical as Bev and Jud married on August 25th, 1958 and three children followed, Carla, Jerry, and Barbara. Their union went on for 59 years until Jud's passing in 2017. Bev's greatest joy in life was being a wife and mother. She loved to cook especially bake and was known for her pies and cookies. She loved being a partner with Jud in his basketball journey serving often as his own personal secretary and baking cookies for his basketball teams and hosting many Thanksgiving dinners for all the players that could not go home. She sat quietly at each basketball game hands folded in prayer through all the close ones. She was by Jud's side in every loss and victory in her quiet supportive way. In 1995, Bev and Jud returned to Spokane, Washington where they first met to retire and build their dream house on the south hill. It was here they enjoyed a special relationship with lovely neighbors, old friends, golf at Manitou Country Club and became regulars at the Gonzaga Basketball games. Bev also had a very special relationship with many friends who she remained close to in all the places they lived including Spokane, Washington, Pullman, Washington, Missoula, Montana, and East Lansing, Michigan. She loved the Lord and rarely missed a Sunday service. Her faith followed her to the days of her death where she remained a faithful member at St. Mark's Lutheran Church attending service almost every Sunday. Bev was blessed with three granddaughters who she loved dearly: Isabelle (24), Maggie (21) and Jaclyn (21). She loved spoiling them and following their life journeys. Bev is preceded in death by her parents, George and Molly Zier, her brother Stan Zier, and her beloved husband Jud Heathcote. Beverly is survived by her sister Barbara Rogers, Daughter Carla Kerner, Son Jerry Heathcote, Daughter Barbara Cox (Joseph), Granddaughters Isabelle Kerner, Maggie Kerner and Jaclyn Cox. A Memorial Service celebrating Beverly's life will be held February 29th (Leap Year) at 1:00 pm at St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Spokane. Reception immediately following at Luna Restaurant. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the . Beverly had a special fondness for Operation Smile as her own smile could light up any room.

