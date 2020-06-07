ROBERTS, Beverly Jean (Winn) 05/04/1937 05/29/2020 Born May 4th, 1937 in Spokane, Bev was raised on the West Plains. She attended Great Northern Primary School and graduated from Lewis and Clark High School in 1955. Although she lived in many places, such as Texas, Arizona and Montana, Bev always knew Spokane as home. Bev was a top sales manager for the Palm Springs and European Health Spas throughout her career. She was often requested to establish and open new clubs as the chain grew. Later in Bev's life, she saw the need for compassionate home health professionals. She became a Certified Nursing Assistant and provided in-home care to numerous seniors in our community. Bev had a love for art and reading. She enjoyed tri-chem and embroidery. She hand-crafted elaborate designs for her square dance costumes, table cloths and special articles of clothing for her loved ones. She also enjoyed dancing, bowling, camping, exploring nature and true to her adventurous spirit, she was once a Powder Puff racer! Bev was an active member of the MOAA and had a special place in her heart for the men and women who've served. She volunteered many Memorial Weekends to make sure enough flags were donated and placed at the Washington State Veteran's Cemetery. Bev married Robert L. Felker in 1955 and together had four children. Love found Bev again in 1976 when she married Kemp M. Roberts. Bev is preceded in death by Robert Felker and Kemp Roberts, her mother, Louise G. Winn and her sons Richard B. Felker and Garen W. Felker. She is survived by her daughters, Lucinda L. Piefrement and Alicia D. Lindner; her grandchildren, Amber Felker, Matt LaRose, Ashley Felker, Autumn Felker, Jordan Weber, Nicholas Weber, Laricia Weber, Olivia Lindner, Parker Lindner, Karissa Lindner and Myranda Lindner; her great-grandchildren, Lucas LaRose, Piper LaRose, Jaxson LaRose and Madelyn Bailey; her aunt Phyllis Morris; and cousins Valerie Barney and Michelle Hay. The family would like to thank Bev's home health providers: Meegan A. Olson and Michelle L. Kincaid for the compassionate and loving care they offered as Bev transitioned from caregiver to the one in need of care. We also extend our appreciation to Horizon Hospice, who so gently provided their services while honoring Bev's wishes.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store