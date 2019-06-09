Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Beverly Jeanne CRANDALL. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

CRANDALL, Beverly "Jeanne" (Age 93) February 16, 1926 - May 19, 2019 Our dear Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother passed away after a short stay in Deaconess Hospital with her daughters by her side. Her mind was sharp as a tack to the very end but her heart gave up after 93 years. Mom was born in Spokane, Washington, to Ray and Irene Cain (Graham). Her early years were spent living with her maternal grandparents, Richard and Lochie Graham on their farm near Rosalia. Then she moved to Seattle with family. She graduated from Roosevelt High School at the age of 16 and returned to Spokane. Mom married Raymond "Ray" Crandall following WW II. They settled in Spokane and had three daughters. She ultimately earned BA and M.Ed degrees from Whitworth and an MBA degree from Gonzaga University. Mom was a widow for 36 years. Jeanne retired from Gonzaga University as the Assistant Director of International Student Programs in 1999. She also was instrumental in helping reunite Korean young people with their parents in the US. She is survived by three daughters: Pamela Aden (Dwight "Buck"), Spokane, Paula Guhlke, Novi Michigan,Patty Roloff (Bob), Richland, WA; grandchildren: John (Kristal)Aden, Angela (Brett) Kyle, Brian Guhlke, Megan (Randy) Williams; great-grandchildren: Julia Aden, Joey Aden, Abby Kyle, Paityn Kyle, John Williams, and Jack Williams; sister: Shirley (Cain) Warren, Orem, Utah; and favorite cousin Richard Melvin Graham, Calexico, CA. A memorial service for our Mom will be held August 17, 2019 at 1pm in the chapel of Riverview Retirement Center in Spokane.

Published in Spokesman-Review on June 9, 2019

