FLATH, Beverly June We say goodbye to Beverly June Flath, who passed peacefully on December 13, 2019. Born February 14, 1925 to Edna and Percy Wheeler in Jamestown ND. A college graduate, school teacher, world traveler, devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Beverly taught Social Studies and lived in North Dakota, Illinois, Iowa, California, and Arizona. After 25 years of teaching Beverly and Warren, her husband of 71 years, retired to Harrison, ID until 2009 settling in Spokane, WA. Beverly leaves behind her husband Warren; two daughters, and six grandchildren. She will be missed dearly.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Jan. 5, 2020