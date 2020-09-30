1/1
Beverly L. CARR
CARR, Beverly L. Beverly L. Carr passed away on September 20, 2020 from health compli- cations at the age of 66. She was the kindest, most beautiful soul to ever walk this Earth. She would give almost everything she had including love, friendship, time, money, etc. She was a news reporter/ anchor at KREM and later for KHQ in the 80s and 90s before she left for NY in 1999. She returned home to her beloved Spokane in 2014. She was a pillar of the community. She leaves behind many friends and family, and will forever be missed.

Published in Spokesman-Review on Sep. 30, 2020.
