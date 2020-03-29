Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Beverly Lois IRELAND. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

IRELAND, Beverly Lois Beverly Lois Ireland went to be with Jesus March 18, 2020 at the Spokane Hospice House. She was born to Chester and Gladys Ireland at Newman Lake, WA. on October 12, 1932. She was married to Delbert Stone in 1950. She was very proud of her drapery business she built following a career at Armours Meat Packing Co. She was preceded in death by her sister Jewel Baker. She is survived by her brother Wayne Ireland and three children; Dean Stone, Denisa Dietzen, and Tamra Ireland. She was also blessed and survived by 10 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren and many other family and friends that loved her dearly. Beverly was fiercely independent. She devoted her life to supporting her children and their families. She went peacefully embracing her new life with God. Celebration of life will be at a later date.

IRELAND, Beverly Lois Beverly Lois Ireland went to be with Jesus March 18, 2020 at the Spokane Hospice House. She was born to Chester and Gladys Ireland at Newman Lake, WA. on October 12, 1932. She was married to Delbert Stone in 1950. She was very proud of her drapery business she built following a career at Armours Meat Packing Co. She was preceded in death by her sister Jewel Baker. She is survived by her brother Wayne Ireland and three children; Dean Stone, Denisa Dietzen, and Tamra Ireland. She was also blessed and survived by 10 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren and many other family and friends that loved her dearly. Beverly was fiercely independent. She devoted her life to supporting her children and their families. She went peacefully embracing her new life with God. Celebration of life will be at a later date. Published in Spokesman-Review on Mar. 29, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close