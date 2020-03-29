IRELAND, Beverly Lois Beverly Lois Ireland went to be with Jesus March 18, 2020 at the Spokane Hospice House. She was born to Chester and Gladys Ireland at Newman Lake, WA. on October 12, 1932. She was married to Delbert Stone in 1950. She was very proud of her drapery business she built following a career at Armours Meat Packing Co. She was preceded in death by her sister Jewel Baker. She is survived by her brother Wayne Ireland and three children; Dean Stone, Denisa Dietzen, and Tamra Ireland. She was also blessed and survived by 10 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren and many other family and friends that loved her dearly. Beverly was fiercely independent. She devoted her life to supporting her children and their families. She went peacefully embracing her new life with God. Celebration of life will be at a later date.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Mar. 29, 2020