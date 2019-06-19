Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Beverly "Bev" McINTOSH. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

McINTOSH, Beverly Beverly "Bev" McIntosh, age 83, was called to Heaven on June 16, 2019 surrounded by her family. Bev was born in Missoula MT, March 25, 1936. Her family moved to Spokane when she was a small child and Spokane was her home ever since. She graduated from North Central HS in 1955 and maintained many friendships from her HS days including monthly lunches with NC friends. Bev married her forever love, Bill McIntosh in 1956 and they shared a lifetime of happiness with family and many cherished friends. Bev worked for over 30 years as a dental receptionist with the majority of her career proudly working for Dr. Bloomquist. Bev was part of the Spokane Hockey community and a proud Hockey Mom. She spent countless hours in rinks cheering on her son Scott and later her grandsons Connor and Ian, creating a unique and special bond with her hockey family over the years. Bev also loved spending time just north of Heaven with family and friends at Priest Lake which will be her final resting place. A woman of faith her life was a living example of Ephesians 4:32 "Be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving each other, just as in Christ God forgave you." Bev was a member of the Telephone Pioneers, a volunteer for Meals on Wheels, an active member of Shadle Park Presbyterian church, she loved her bible study sisters and was known to scatter kindness everywhere she went. Bev was preceded in death by her loving husband of almost 50 years, Bill Mcintosh, her mother Doris (Shelly) Cook, stepfather George Cook of Spokane and father Fred Wilcox, Colville WA. Bev is survived by her son Scott (Julie) McIntosh, grandsons Connor and Ian of Spokane, daughter Kim (Matt) Lynch, Sammamish, grandson Brock (Kirsten) Lynch and great grandson Odin, Everett WA and granddaughter Brianne (Derek) Lusk and great-granddaughter Ella, Spokane, Sister Betty Milam, Casper, half brother Marty Wilcox, Spangle, half sister Karrel Miller, Spokane, stepsisters Sandy Ray, Alabama, and Gail Lafontaine, Edwall WA and a number of other loving relatives and close friends. The family would like to thank Dr. Chaudhry, Jessica Blackwell, the staff at Cancer Summit Cancer center and the entire staff at Spokane Hospice for their professional and loving care. Please join Bev's family for a celebration of her life on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Shadle Park Presbyterian Church located at 5508 N. Alberta St, Spokane WA at 10:30 am with a reception to follow at Mukogawa Fort George Wright Commons, 4000 W Randolph Rd. In lieu of flowers please consider donations to Hospice of Spokane or Shadle Park Presbyterian Church.

McINTOSH, Beverly Beverly "Bev" McIntosh, age 83, was called to Heaven on June 16, 2019 surrounded by her family. Bev was born in Missoula MT, March 25, 1936. Her family moved to Spokane when she was a small child and Spokane was her home ever since. She graduated from North Central HS in 1955 and maintained many friendships from her HS days including monthly lunches with NC friends. Bev married her forever love, Bill McIntosh in 1956 and they shared a lifetime of happiness with family and many cherished friends. Bev worked for over 30 years as a dental receptionist with the majority of her career proudly working for Dr. Bloomquist. Bev was part of the Spokane Hockey community and a proud Hockey Mom. She spent countless hours in rinks cheering on her son Scott and later her grandsons Connor and Ian, creating a unique and special bond with her hockey family over the years. Bev also loved spending time just north of Heaven with family and friends at Priest Lake which will be her final resting place. A woman of faith her life was a living example of Ephesians 4:32 "Be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving each other, just as in Christ God forgave you." Bev was a member of the Telephone Pioneers, a volunteer for Meals on Wheels, an active member of Shadle Park Presbyterian church, she loved her bible study sisters and was known to scatter kindness everywhere she went. Bev was preceded in death by her loving husband of almost 50 years, Bill Mcintosh, her mother Doris (Shelly) Cook, stepfather George Cook of Spokane and father Fred Wilcox, Colville WA. Bev is survived by her son Scott (Julie) McIntosh, grandsons Connor and Ian of Spokane, daughter Kim (Matt) Lynch, Sammamish, grandson Brock (Kirsten) Lynch and great grandson Odin, Everett WA and granddaughter Brianne (Derek) Lusk and great-granddaughter Ella, Spokane, Sister Betty Milam, Casper, half brother Marty Wilcox, Spangle, half sister Karrel Miller, Spokane, stepsisters Sandy Ray, Alabama, and Gail Lafontaine, Edwall WA and a number of other loving relatives and close friends. The family would like to thank Dr. Chaudhry, Jessica Blackwell, the staff at Cancer Summit Cancer center and the entire staff at Spokane Hospice for their professional and loving care. Please join Bev's family for a celebration of her life on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Shadle Park Presbyterian Church located at 5508 N. Alberta St, Spokane WA at 10:30 am with a reception to follow at Mukogawa Fort George Wright Commons, 4000 W Randolph Rd. In lieu of flowers please consider donations to Hospice of Spokane or Shadle Park Presbyterian Church. Published in Spokesman-Review on June 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close