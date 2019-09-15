Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Beverly N. KRIGBAUM. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

KRIGBAUM, Beverly N. (Age 85) Passed away September 4, 2019, at Holy Family Hospital. Born in Moravia, ID, to Wesley and Myrtle Young. Graduated Bonners Ferry High School in Idaho as Valedictorian in 1952. Married LaMoine Krigbaum May 25, 1952 in Bonners Ferry. During her youth she participated in piano, tap dancing, 4-H Club, choir, drama, debate club, Job's Daughters and Girl Scouts. In addition to her job as a housewife, she was involved with PTO, room mom, teacher's aide, and senior all-nighter committees. She was very involved with Girl Scouts as a unit leader and many council positions earning the Thanks Badge, Izzy Award and Angel in Green. She also spent time with Boy Scouting as a den leader, trainer and President/Secretary of Central Council of Scoutmothers. Her passion was bowling where in addition to rolling the ball as a member or sub on various leagues, she served on many local and state associations including 13 years as President of Spokane Women's Bowling Association and over 50 years as Early Risers League Secretary. Preceded in death by LaMoine, she is survived by brother-in-law Morris (Marla) Krigbaum; son Mark (Rosalinda) Krigbaum; daughters Carla (Rex) Brown and Jeannine (Jose) Camacho; five grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and two nephews. Memorial contributions may be made to Scouting and youth bowling organizations. Funeral Mass will be held September 21, 2019, 11:00AM, St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 1104 W. Heroy Ave., Spokane. Reception to follow in parish hall. Private burial in Moravia Cemetery, Boundary County, Idaho.

