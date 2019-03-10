RIORDAN, Beverly (Age 89) April 15, 1929 - February 24, 2019 Beverly Riordan died peacefully on February 24, at age 89. A memorial service will be held for her on Saturday, March 16 at 2:30 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1503 W. Dean Avenue, Spokane, WA. After the service, there will be a no-host meal at Ferraro's Restaurant and Bar, 3022 North Division, at 4 p.m.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Mar. 10, 2019