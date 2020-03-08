Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Beverly Vashti Baker. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BAKER, Beverly Vashti Beverly Vashti Baker, Age 82, passed away peacefully surrounded by friends on Sunday, February 23, 2020. On May 13th, 1937, the world was forever changed because a spark of true loving light was born. She was raised by her grandmother Imo Baker. Imo bestowed great knowledge to her while she grew up and was Beverly's truest love. It was the greatest gift to be raised by Imo she would always say. Beverly married two great men in this life. Jim Casella Jr. and Joseph Farris. She always spoke of them with great love and fond memories. Beverly worked as a secretary in the 60's. After working on EXPO '74 she joined the Spokane County Public Works Department. A true woman of leadership, she inspired and motivated many different organizations to work together to protect the Spokane Valley-Rathdrum Prairie Aquifer raising awareness of its critical impact on Spokane's groundwater sources. She spent the rest of her days volunteering and helping others spreading good news and positive affirmations to whoever crossed her path and where ever she would go. Beverly truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures; listening or chatting with friends and constantly giving to others. Beverly had an uncanny ability to reach people in a deep and positive way. She left an emotion of gratitude and awe after you would speak to her. From The Red Hat Society where they said she always had "A Hat~itude", to Credo where she was able to share her true passion of beliefs, principles, and opinions that strongly influence the way a person lives and works. Beverly had many hobbies. She loved decorating for every holiday, photography, listening to her vinyl record collection and reading, she was constantly educating herself. She enjoyed motorcycle riding bicycling, and dancing. Her favorite was her tango lessons. Nothing could keep Beverly down. But one of her fondest times was listening to Johnny play classical guitar music for her. Beverly wants to be remembered for her lust for life. Reminding us that we should never allow life to pass us by. Beverly left a piece of her heart with everyone she encountered. She wants to be remembered for the love she had for each one of her friends, her love of animals and the gift of today and of course her passion for fashion and incredible hat collection. Special friends and others lives' that Beverly has touched are to move forward Beverly's way, Love life! Live life! Just do it now! In loving memory of the Beautiful Woman, Beverly Baker. You are so loved and will be so missed by all!

