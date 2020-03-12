Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Beverly Y. "Bev" DOW. View Sign Service Information Kimball Funeral Home 905 S Grand Ave Pullman , WA 99163 (509)-334-3303 Memorial service 10:30 AM Trinity Lutheran Church Send Flowers Obituary

DOW, Beverly Y. "Bev" (Age 66) Beverly Y. "Bev" Dow, 66, of Pullman, WA passed away March 8, 2020 at Avalon Care Center in Pullman. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at Trinity Lutheran Church at 10:30 AM as part of the Sunday morning worship service. Beverly was born April 5, 1953 in Spokane, WA to Alvin and Marvel (Baumgartner) Dow. She grew up and attended school in Cheney, WA. Following high school graduation Beverly went to work at Eastern Washington University in the housekeeping department, later moving to Pullman where she went to work at Washington State University. Beverly was an active volunteer in the Pullman community including Pullman Regional Hospital. She truly loved life to its fullest, enjoying its many simple pleasures. She enjoyed chatting with friends and family, attending plays and movies, and activities with Pullman's Parks and Recreation Department. Bev was a longtime member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Pullman where she actively volunteered and participated in the life of the church. She is survived by her sister Karen Calvert and husband Rick of Cheney, WA; three brothers Barry, Leland and Jerry Dow all of Cheney, WA; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Ronnie and sister Janice. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman, WA has been entrusted with arrangements. The family suggests memorial donations to Trinity Lutheran Church, 1300 NE Lybecker, Pullman, WA 99163. Online condolences may be sent to

