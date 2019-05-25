Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bill and Edie Wilson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

WILSON, William M. August 17, 1925 - May 22, 2019 WILSON, Edith J. April 2, 1928 - May 21, 2019 Bill and Edie Wilson, residents of Spokane, Washington for nearly 40 years, passed away peacefully in Gig Harbor, WA a day apart. They were married over 70 years. Bill was born in Portland, Oregon and grew up in Great Falls, Montana. Edie was born and raised on the family ranch in Harrison, Montana. They met and married in Bozeman, Montana, both graduating from Montana State University. Bill enjoyed a long career in the U.S. Air Force, starting in the Army Air Corps in World War II, stationed in England and France. He also served in the Korean War and the Vietnam War before retiring in Spokane in 1977. Edie was a very active military wife, volunteering in the community and keeping the home fires burning. Together they raised three children: Denise (Jeff) Bauman, Poulsbo, WA; William (Patty) Wilson Jr, Gig Harbor, WA; and Virginia (Kelly) Geiken, Roswell, GA. To their great sorrow, Denise preceded them in death in 2016. They are also survived by three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Among their many hobbies and interests were their passion for Spokane's Bloomsday Race and hiking with their longtime friends in the Hobnailers Hiking Club of Spokane. While they will be missed by many whose lives they touched, they have not left us ... they merely hiked ahead. Please share your memories of Bill and Edie in their guestbook at

