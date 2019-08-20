Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bill SCHOEPFLIN. View Sign Service Information Bruning Funeral Home - Colfax 109 North Mill Street Colfax , WA 99111 (509)-397-3406 Memorial service 3:00 PM Farmington Seventh-Day Adventist Church Farmington , WA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

SCHOEPFLIN, Bill (Age 72) Bill Schoepflin of Farmington, Washington, passed away on August 15, 2019 surrounded by his wife and daughters at Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane, WA. He was born to parents Albert and Miriam Schoepflin on April 16, 1947 in Spokane, Washington. Bill graduated from Upper Columbia Academy in 1965 and received a Bachelor of Science in Zoology from Washington State University in 1969. Bill built a house on the family homestead and farmed with his father, taking over the farm when his father retired. He worked as a fill-in police despatcher for the Pullman Police Department, was a member of the Farmington Volunteer Fire Department, and was an active member of the Farmington Bank Board. He was married to Linda, who survives him, in 1967. Bill is also survived by his daughters Jodi GreyEyes and her husband Jon, Jill Wall and her husband Nathan, Janet Dahl and her husband Curtis, and eight grandchildren, as well as his brother David Schoepflin. Bill was preceded in death by parents Albert and Miriam Schoepflin. Bill was known and loved for his music, humor, and zest for life. He thrived on creating and building and was in the process of building an airplane. He was always active, building barstool go-carts, riding all-terrain vehicles in the desert, and trying all manner of hobbies from waterskiing and snow skiing to woodworking and welding. The memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 3 p.m. at the Farmington Seventh-Day Adventist Church in Farmington, WA. A family graveside service will be held at the Mountain View Cemetery. Bruning Funeral Home of Colfax, WA has been entrusted with arrangements. Memorial donations are suggested to the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation or to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. Online condolences may be sent to

SCHOEPFLIN, Bill (Age 72) Bill Schoepflin of Farmington, Washington, passed away on August 15, 2019 surrounded by his wife and daughters at Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane, WA. He was born to parents Albert and Miriam Schoepflin on April 16, 1947 in Spokane, Washington. Bill graduated from Upper Columbia Academy in 1965 and received a Bachelor of Science in Zoology from Washington State University in 1969. Bill built a house on the family homestead and farmed with his father, taking over the farm when his father retired. He worked as a fill-in police despatcher for the Pullman Police Department, was a member of the Farmington Volunteer Fire Department, and was an active member of the Farmington Bank Board. He was married to Linda, who survives him, in 1967. Bill is also survived by his daughters Jodi GreyEyes and her husband Jon, Jill Wall and her husband Nathan, Janet Dahl and her husband Curtis, and eight grandchildren, as well as his brother David Schoepflin. Bill was preceded in death by parents Albert and Miriam Schoepflin. Bill was known and loved for his music, humor, and zest for life. He thrived on creating and building and was in the process of building an airplane. He was always active, building barstool go-carts, riding all-terrain vehicles in the desert, and trying all manner of hobbies from waterskiing and snow skiing to woodworking and welding. The memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 3 p.m. at the Farmington Seventh-Day Adventist Church in Farmington, WA. A family graveside service will be held at the Mountain View Cemetery. Bruning Funeral Home of Colfax, WA has been entrusted with arrangements. Memorial donations are suggested to the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation or to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. Online condolences may be sent to www.bruningfuneralhome.com Published in Spokesman-Review on Aug. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close