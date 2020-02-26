Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bill W. PITMAN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

PITMAN, Bill W. (Age 66) September 24, 1953 - February 12, 2020 Bill Pitman passed away peacefully on February 12, 2020. He was born on September 24, 1953 in Morgantown, West Virginia to Frank and Hazel Pitman. Bill met his wife, Marilou, in St. Paul, MN and got married on December 7, 1981. Bill enjoyed golfing, and competed in and won many tournaments. Bill loved sports and loved to watch his sons get involved in them. He also enjoyed fishing. He loved reading about history. Bill was also an avid traveler and he always prepared the summer vacation for the family. He was a very good care-giver and was a direct support to people with disabilities. Bill is survived by his loving wife, of 38 years, Marilou, the love of his life, his sons, Jayson (Raelyn), Anthony, sisters, Linda Hussing and Sue Stevenson as well as his "best friends", Mimzie and Jezzabela, other relatives and friends. He will be greatly missed. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Hazel Pitman, brother, Mac and sisters, Thelma and Marylou. A celebration of his life will be held at St. John Vianney Catholic Church on 503 N. Walnut Rd., Spokane Valley on February 29, 2020 at 1 PM. The family request that any donations in memory of Bill be made to St. John Vianney Catholic Church.

