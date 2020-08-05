BENNETT, Billie Billie Bennett has gone home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Sunday, August 2, 2020. She was 79. Billie is survived by her daughters Jana Akins, BeaJae (Robert) Main, Bethany (Joe) Kuhn, and her son, Philip (Angie) Haugen, and too many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren to list. Billie lived in the Pacific Northwest her whole life. She was born in Wenatchee, WA and finally settled in Spokane, WA where she passed away. She attended EWU in Cheney, WA where she obtained her degree in Social Work. Her education and her work in this field was something she was very proud of. Billie loved to read and was always writing. Some would call her a storyteller. She even wrote books for her grandchildren. Because of COVID 19 restrictions, a private family graveside service will be held Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 10:30 AM at Woodlawn Cemetery in Spokane Valley, WA.



