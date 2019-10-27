MULVANIA, Billy Joe "Bill" (Age 85) Billy Joe Mulvania "Bill", age 85, passed away at Sacred Heart Hospital surrounded by family on October 21, 2019. Born November 21, 1933 in the small township of Washington, Missouri, He moved to the Northwest as a very young man where he went to work to support himself and his brother. Throughout his life, he worked as a Logger and a Construction Truck Driver with the Teamsters. He married Norma Allison in 1954 and raised a family of three children. He valued honesty and hard work very highly. He lived an amazing life filled with unconditional love for his family and friends. Quick to smile, even quicker to help when it was needed, he was and will always be loved by all who's lives he touched. Bill was preceded in death by his daughter Linda LeDoux and is survived by his wife Norma, daughter Lori (Paul Michalowicz) and son Troy (Janice), grandchildren: Jenny and Tracy LeDoux, Todd and Kevin Mulvania, George and Michael Miller, Ryan and Jason Michalowicz, and numerous great-grandchildren. Bill requested no fuss be made on his behalf but a Celebration of Life will be held on November 21 (Bill's birthday) 3:00PM at the family home.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Oct. 27, 2019