Billy Neal SHELLY

SHELLY, Billy Neal (Age 74) Billy Shelly passed away surrounded by his family on November 08, 2019 at Hospice House Spokane. Billy was born on October 09, 1945 in Drumright OK to Dorothy and James Shelly. Billy served in the Army for four years with an honorable discharge in 1968, when he met the love of his life Dorothy Brown. They married on September 7, 1968 and he started his life in Spokane getting in the Sprinkler Fitter Trade and joined the local 669. He worked many years and made many friends throughout his career. He ended his career at Fire Control in 2001 retiring to spend more time with his family. Bill lived for his family and to spend time at the lake with his wife, his kids, grandkids and great-grandkids. Bill is survived by his wife of 51 years, Dorothy Shelly; daughters Julie Buchan (Ken), Leann Shelly and Kari Swecker (Charles); seven grandkids, Scott, Ashley (Jaron), Brett (Tasean), Miranda, Mackenzie, Brittany and Charlie and six great-grandkids. Bill is preceded in death by his mom and dad and all of his siblings, his son-in-law (Dave) and many family members that he has reunited with up in Heaven. Services will be held on Friday, November 15, 2019 from 12pm-1pm, a viewing from 11-12 with a reception to follow. Services will be held at Hazen and Jaeger Valley Funeral Home ,1306 N. Pines.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Nov. 12, 2019
