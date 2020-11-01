SHARP, Billy "Chief Pa" (Age 75) Billy passed away on October 22, 2020 in Spokane, WA. He was born to Eugene Sharp and Lorena Ray Sharp on October 23, 1944 in Farmerville, LA. He married Dolores Abran in the Spring of 1966 at a small Baptist Church in Houma, LA. Billy left high school in Dubach, LA to join the Army and soon found himself serving in Vietnam as a member of the 27th Infantry, Company B WolfHounds. He later returned to the Vietnam War, this time serving in the United States Air Force as an aircraft mechanic. After the war, he spent the remainder of his Air Force career working in the Office of the Inspector General as a Safety Manager. Billy retired from the Air Force in 1989 with the rank of Chief Master Sergeant (E-9), the highest attainable enlisted rank. His civilian career continued in the Safety field with positions at Martin Marietta in Colorado and with OSHA in Reno, NV. Billy spent the latter part of his career working for various power plant companies all across the United States as a Safety Manager before officially retiring in 2015. Over the years, Billy formed long-lasting friendships and memories from the many places and people along the way. One of his most rewarding memories was his role in the Emergency Response Team at the World Trade Center immediately after the attacks on September 11th, 2001. He spent his retirement years tinkering in the garage and garden. He loved to sit in his garage amongst his tools, relax in his beat-up old lawn chair and think about the fish that got away. He would listen to politics on one radio and old-time country music on another. However, always on the front of his mind was the health and happiness of his family, especially his disabled daughter, Kristie. Billy is preceded in death by his parents and his brothers Bobby Sharp and Terry Sharp. Billy is survived by his wife of 54 years, Dolores; daughter, Kristie; daughter and son-in-law, Kelly and Rodney Kern (Liberty Lake, WA); son and daughter-in-law, Jonathan and Sunnie Sharp (Barnegat, NJ); sister, Patsy Hollis (Farmerville, LA); brother Larry Sharp (Lindale, TX); six grandchildren and one great-grandchild. At his request, no service will be held. Condolences may be mailed to: Sharp Family, 25108 E. Rosewood, LN., Newman Lake, WA 99025.



