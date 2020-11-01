1/4
Billy "Chief Pa" SHARP
1944 - 2020
SHARP, Billy "Chief Pa" (Age 75) Billy passed away on October 22, 2020 in Spokane, WA. He was born to Eugene Sharp and Lorena Ray Sharp on October 23, 1944 in Farmerville, LA. He married Dolores Abran in the Spring of 1966 at a small Baptist Church in Houma, LA. Billy left high school in Dubach, LA to join the Army and soon found himself serving in Vietnam as a member of the 27th Infantry, Company B WolfHounds. He later returned to the Vietnam War, this time serving in the United States Air Force as an aircraft mechanic. After the war, he spent the remainder of his Air Force career working in the Office of the Inspector General as a Safety Manager. Billy retired from the Air Force in 1989 with the rank of Chief Master Sergeant (E-9), the highest attainable enlisted rank. His civilian career continued in the Safety field with positions at Martin Marietta in Colorado and with OSHA in Reno, NV. Billy spent the latter part of his career working for various power plant companies all across the United States as a Safety Manager before officially retiring in 2015. Over the years, Billy formed long-lasting friendships and memories from the many places and people along the way. One of his most rewarding memories was his role in the Emergency Response Team at the World Trade Center immediately after the attacks on September 11th, 2001. He spent his retirement years tinkering in the garage and garden. He loved to sit in his garage amongst his tools, relax in his beat-up old lawn chair and think about the fish that got away. He would listen to politics on one radio and old-time country music on another. However, always on the front of his mind was the health and happiness of his family, especially his disabled daughter, Kristie. Billy is preceded in death by his parents and his brothers Bobby Sharp and Terry Sharp. Billy is survived by his wife of 54 years, Dolores; daughter, Kristie; daughter and son-in-law, Kelly and Rodney Kern (Liberty Lake, WA); son and daughter-in-law, Jonathan and Sunnie Sharp (Barnegat, NJ); sister, Patsy Hollis (Farmerville, LA); brother Larry Sharp (Lindale, TX); six grandchildren and one great-grandchild. At his request, no service will be held. Condolences may be mailed to: Sharp Family, 25108 E. Rosewood, LN., Newman Lake, WA 99025.

Published in Spokesman-Review on Nov. 1, 2020.
November 1, 2020
Chief, you had a calm about you and a kindness that put me at ease from the moment I met you 21 years ago. I see that same calm and kindness in your son every day of our life together, so I know that you live on in him and are never too far away. I love you.
Sunnie
Family
November 1, 2020
Dad,

The last time we spoke I was in your hospital room trying to hold it all together. I must have looked like a little child standing in that corner. I was visibly shaken, not to mention saddened and frightened and anxious and worried. But, you did what you’ve always done. You took all of that away. Like a beacon of strength and confidence, you put me at ease. You looked your son in the eye and told him everything will be alright and for the next hour everything was back to normal. We talked about family and retirement and sports and some politics. And during that time you made me forget that you were in pain. During that time you took my mind off of how heartbroken I was for Mom. During that time I didn’t have to think about how your body was failing you. Like a strong and loving father, you were still trying to protect me even though you were the one in the hospital bed. I left that room confident of your mend and without concern, because you took those concerns away. You were being you and you were at your best in that moment-putting the needs of your family ahead of everything. But, I also left that room without saying what I wanted to say for the longest time. I wanted to tell you that you are and will always be my hero. I wanted to tell you that my most cherished memory I have of you is when I joined the Air Force and you told me that you were so proud of me. And, regrettably, I left that room without saying the most important thing a son can say to his father. So I will say it now. I love you, Dad.
JB
Son
November 1, 2020
Bill has been my best friend for 32 years. We worked and played together in the Air Force and civilian life. I miss him and think of him daily. RIP ole Buddy.
Tom Skiver
Friend
November 1, 2020
Although our visits with Uncle Bill were few my memories of him is a gentle, quite and humbled man. Continued prayers and blessing to you Aunty Dee and cousins, I love you all endlessly Mahalo Uncle Bill for your service, Rest in Aloha. ~ Lana & Ohana
Lana
Family
November 1, 2020
Beautiful words that describes Bill. I’m so happy I got to share some tv time with him watching Fox News. One special memory I have of Bill is hearing him call that white car they had in Hawaii that was giving him problems...”C’mon Sugar”...I can still hear him say that & it always brings a smile to my face! We miss you Bill..aloha au ia ‘oe.
Millare Ohana
Family
November 1, 2020
My dad's favorite saying was, " You can fix anything with a little bit of bleach and a little bit of duct tape, and if you can't, it probably ain't worth fixin' in the first place."
Kelly Kern
Daughter
October 29, 2020
He will be missed.
Rodney
October 29, 2020
