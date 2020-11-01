Dad,



The last time we spoke I was in your hospital room trying to hold it all together. I must have looked like a little child standing in that corner. I was visibly shaken, not to mention saddened and frightened and anxious and worried. But, you did what you’ve always done. You took all of that away. Like a beacon of strength and confidence, you put me at ease. You looked your son in the eye and told him everything will be alright and for the next hour everything was back to normal. We talked about family and retirement and sports and some politics. And during that time you made me forget that you were in pain. During that time you took my mind off of how heartbroken I was for Mom. During that time I didn’t have to think about how your body was failing you. Like a strong and loving father, you were still trying to protect me even though you were the one in the hospital bed. I left that room confident of your mend and without concern, because you took those concerns away. You were being you and you were at your best in that moment-putting the needs of your family ahead of everything. But, I also left that room without saying what I wanted to say for the longest time. I wanted to tell you that you are and will always be my hero. I wanted to tell you that my most cherished memory I have of you is when I joined the Air Force and you told me that you were so proud of me. And, regrettably, I left that room without saying the most important thing a son can say to his father. So I will say it now. I love you, Dad.

JB

Son