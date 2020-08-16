KELLY, Blake Alan (Age 31) Blake was born July 3, 1989 in Spokane, WA and passed away August 8, 2020. He is survived by his mother Pam Kelly, step- father Jeff Kelly, brother Cole Kelly (Morgan), sister Candice (Will) Hartman, and his aunts: Vicki (John) Chamberlain and Kathy Jo (Terry) Rangno of Los Angeles. Blake graduated from University High School and was a member of their Golf Team. In later years, he started playing disc golf and enjoyed spending time with his friends pursuing this activity. Blake was Past Master Counselor of Empire Chapter Order of DeMolay and was honored as a Grand Officer for DeMolay in the state of Washington. Blake also had an extreme love for music and especially enjoyed playing his guitar. He was an avid foodie and his enthusiasm for cooking led him to a career as a cook at the Black Angus restaurant in Spokane. Blake was particularly fond of cats. For those who would like to pay tribute to his life before a service can be scheduled, his family would appreciate your loving contributions to go to Partners for Pets, 8901 E. Trent Ave, Millwood, WA 99212. A memorial service will be held when times allow for the gathering of family and friends.



