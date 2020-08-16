1/1
Blake Alan KELLY
1989 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Blake's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KELLY, Blake Alan (Age 31) Blake was born July 3, 1989 in Spokane, WA and passed away August 8, 2020. He is survived by his mother Pam Kelly, step- father Jeff Kelly, brother Cole Kelly (Morgan), sister Candice (Will) Hartman, and his aunts: Vicki (John) Chamberlain and Kathy Jo (Terry) Rangno of Los Angeles. Blake graduated from University High School and was a member of their Golf Team. In later years, he started playing disc golf and enjoyed spending time with his friends pursuing this activity. Blake was Past Master Counselor of Empire Chapter Order of DeMolay and was honored as a Grand Officer for DeMolay in the state of Washington. Blake also had an extreme love for music and especially enjoyed playing his guitar. He was an avid foodie and his enthusiasm for cooking led him to a career as a cook at the Black Angus restaurant in Spokane. Blake was particularly fond of cats. For those who would like to pay tribute to his life before a service can be scheduled, his family would appreciate your loving contributions to go to Partners for Pets, 8901 E. Trent Ave, Millwood, WA 99212. A memorial service will be held when times allow for the gathering of family and friends.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Aug. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved