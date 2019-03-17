Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Blanche Sylvia Larson ORVIK. View Sign

ORVIK, Blanche Sylvia (Larson) (Age 100) Blanche Larson was born on a farm near Gary, Minnesota on January 24, 1919 to Lewis and Selma Larson. She attended a country school near Gary. Blanche lost her mother when she was 11. She spent cold winter nights reading the Norwegian Bible with her dad. After graduating high school, she attended Moorhead State Teacher's College. She received her two year degree. She taught at Cheerful Hut Country School near Shelly, Minnesota. It was here she met and married Morris Orvik in 1939. They farmed and raised three children. She returned to Moorhead State and received her four year degree and accepted a teaching job in Ulen, Minnesota. In 1969 they moved to Coeur d' Alene, Idaho to be near most of their family. Morris owned a truck lot and Blanche resumed teaching at both Central and Borah Elementary Schools. She belonged to Alpha Delta Kappa Sorority and held dear her friends she made there. After 54 years of marriage, Morris passed away and Blanche moved into her daughter and son-in-law's home in Spokane. She loved the Pacific Northwest and enjoyed; reflecting, gardening and writing poetry. She is preceded in death by her; parents, a sister (Eleanor), a brother (Arnold) and her husband Morris. She is survived by her children Sherwood (Mary) Orvik of Spokane, Sharon (Bruce) Bernier of Tempe, AZ, and Maureen (Michael) Larson of Spokane. She also leaves behind 9 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren, three step grandchildren, eight step great-grand- children and four step great-great grandchildren.

