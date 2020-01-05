Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bob D. VORIS. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

VORIS, Bob D. Bob Voris' life mirrors a segment of American history from the Great Depression to the modern era. Born in 1931 in Oklahoma, the only child of Frank Voris and Margaret McCraw Voris, he knew hard but happy times as a youth in farm country. Hearing of work in California oil fields, the family loaded their belongings onto a truck and headed west in a fashion that conjures up images from The Grapes of Wrath. Finally settling in the Central Valley, Bob attended Riverdale High School where he played football. He remembered picking cotton with his mother. He graduated from York College in Nebraska and married Evelyn Thomas. They had two children, Craig, who passed in 1982, and Celeste. After college he spent three years in the Army at Fort Irwin in California as a chaplain's assistant. They later divorced. Teaching was his profession. After working in elementary grades, he moved to Simi Valley, CA, in 1965 where he taught junior high school math and horticulture. He served as president of the Simi Educators Assn and representative to CTA and NEA for many years. Skilled with wood and able to fix and build, Bob did construction and remodeling on the side. He married Phyllis Holmes, also a teacher in Simi Valley, in 1974, and they relocated to Spokane in 1977. Bob commuted until his retirement in 1988. Once retired, he remodeled all of their rentals and lake cabin and added a second story to their home. Branching out from wood, he built a steel framed spec house. Family, friends, faith, fun. fishing, dancing and travel filled his life. He made time for all. He loved having visitors at the cabin. His very own low-fat low-sugar ice cream was in demand every summer. Always a hard worker, he was seldom idle, especially during gardening season. Bob passed on Christmas Day, 2019, after almost three years in memory care. He will be missed by his wife of 45 years, Phyllis Holmes; daughters Celeste Voris (Archie) Raines, and Shannon Holmes (Dennis) Jacinto. He was Grandpa Bob to many children, both in and outside of his immediate family including Christopher Bednorski, Michael Raines, Tyler, Jamie and Nicholas Jacinto. Phyllis' chosen sister for life Jan Dinesen's children and grandchildren are near family. Happily, Great Grandpa held Emma Bednorski shortly after her birth. Also surviving is brother-in-law John Stalick. The family deeply appreciates the staff at Guardian Angel for the care and attention they gave Bob. He was very content there. A joyous celebration of Bob's life will be held on January 18 at 1 PM at Centerplace Regional Event Center at 2426 N. Discovery Place, Spokane Valley, WA 99216. In lieu of flowers you can honor Bob by donating to your preferred cause.

