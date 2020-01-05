Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bob John TOBLER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

TOBLER, Bob John (Age 80) Bob John Tobler passed away December 20, 2019, in Spokane with his wife and family nearby. He was born in Spokane in 1939 to Leon and Rena Tobler, the seventh of their 11 children, and the first to be born in a hospital. Bob graduated from Mead High School in 1957 and joined the Navy soon after. On December 27, 1957, he met Zeta, and they were married on June 28, 1958, celebrating 61 years of marriage this year. Bob received his electronics training during his four years in the Navy, and that training served as his occupation for his entire working life. He worked at American Sign & Indicator and Itron as his main longtime employers, retiring from Itron in 2009 at age 70. He had a true knack for fixing items, even over the phone. Between the Navy and his work, he was able to see a few places around the world, as well as 46 or 47 of the United States. Zeta was able to travel with him sometimes, so they enjoyed adventures together. Bob was interested in many things. He enjoyed flowers, birds, animals, hunting, fishing, playing golf, reading the newspaper, and most music, but especially classical music. He spoiled many pets during his life. His kitty Silky was his close companion the past few years. A fan of almost all sports, he especially loved football, always rooting for his SF 49ers and WSU Cougars. He was a WSU Cougar football season ticket holder for 33 seasons. The Indianapolis 500 and NASCAR were other particular favorites. He left a legacy of his love for sports to his children. Bob was above all a dedicated family man who loved his wife, children, and grandchildren, and the time he spent with them. Bob is survived by his wife, Zeta, and his three children: Diane (Einar), Geoffry (Julie), and Karen. He is also survived by nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family, and three of his younger sisters: Jeannette, Annette, and Darlene. He was preceded in death by his parents, four brothers, and three of his sisters. A celebration of Bob's life will be held at Hennessey Valley Funeral Home, 1315 N. Pines Rd., Spokane Valley on Friday, January 24, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. A brief graveside ceremony will be held at Greenwood Memorial Terrace, 211 North Government Way in Spokane at 2:00 p.m. that same day. To share memories of Bob and offer condolences to the family, please visit

