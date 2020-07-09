SELLS, Bobbie Ann (Age 78) Bobbie was born in Minot, North Dakota March 28, 1942, her family then moved to Spokane, WA. Bobbie was an avid quilter, crafter and baker. She loved riding and working with horses, gardening, planting flowers and veggie gardens at their small farm in Valleyford, WA. She was a loving and caring mother to three children and worked as a house wife the majority of her life. She touched so many lives with her smile and positive outlook on life along with her love for animals. We all will continue on with our precious memories of camping, snowmobiling rides and many other fond memories of our small town living. Bobbie is survived by her husband of 62 years Jim Sells and her children Duanne sells, Richard Sells and Tammy Merrick along with many grandchildren.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store