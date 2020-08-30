FLEMING, Bobby Dean "Bob" On Monday, August 17, 2020, Bobby (Bob) Dean Fleming, age 81, loving husband and father of two children, passed away from this mortal existence, (not covid related). He was preceded in death by his parents, Homer and Jesse Fleming; two brothers, James and Garry Fleming; and four sisters, Armelda (Billie) Box, Helen McCollum, Alta Bruggman and Patty Foltz. He is survived by his wife, Joan Fleming; son, Jay Fleming (Shelly), their daughters Mekenzie, McCall and Morgan and daughter Judi Jesse (David) and their daughters Katelyn and Madison and countless cousins, nieces, and nephews. Bob was born on November 21, 1938 in Oxford, Arkansas to James "Homer" Shelby and Jesse Opal (White) Fleming. At the age of 6 he and his family moved from Arkansas to Wenatchee, Washington. At the age of 8, he learned the value of hard work when he began his own paper route. As he got older he worked at the local fish market and then joined the National Guard. Two years after high school he enlisted in the Marines. (A fact that he was proud for the remainder of his life.) Towards the end of his service he met his future wife, Joan Diane McFarland, at a party in San Bernardino. After a quick courtship they eloped to Las Vegas and married on December 1, 1962 and enjoyed 57 years of marriage. Upon his discharge from the Marines they moved back to Wenatchee where he returned to the fish market and later joined Local Loan. He was later transferred to Spokane where they raised their two children, Jay and Judi. It was in Spokane that he joined Farmer's Insurance and ran his own agency for 25 years until his retirement. Bob was an avid sportsman. He enjoyed bowling, golfing and playing softball. He was probably best known for being an "unofficial" armchair quarterback for his beloved Seahawks, Washington State Cougars football teams and Gonzaga University basketball team. Upon his retirement he was content staying at home where he loved playing games on his computer, posting on Facebook and watching Westerns (often rewatching them all several times because he said, "At this age I forget what happens so it doesn't matter how many times I've seen it.") Those that knew Bob, loved him. He was always willing to help others, even when he couldn't help himself. He had a way of making everyone he met feel loved and valued. We will never forget his infectious laugh or the way he made us feel when we were around him. A small funeral service was held on Thursday, August 27th, 2020 at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Medical Lake, Washington. A Celebration of Life will be held in the near future.



