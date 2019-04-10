Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bobby Eugene STORMS. View Sign

STORMS, Bobby Eugene Bob was born March 7, 1938 to parents Sylvan and Tommie (Boulware) Storms in Center Point, Texas. He grew up in Kerr County with his five siblings where he could be found playing outside or working in the auto shop with his father. He was active in football, basketball, track and volleyball until he graduated from Bandera High School in 1956. After high school he joined the United States Air Force and spent 23 years as an aircraft mechanic and crew chief. During this time, he received many awards and honors, traveled the world and served his country in the Vietnam War. He retired from the Air Force as a Master Sergeant in 1977. He went on to drive interstate trucks and then retired after 17 years of driving school bus with West Valley School District in Spokane, Washington. Bob loved to travel and drove his RV to and from Texas as often as he could, making sure to hit a variety of landmarks along the way. His generosity and assortment of skills made him the first person to call to fix your car, repair your home or lend a word of advice. He had a soft spot for animals and spent his later years spoiling the many dogs in his life. Bob loved to play the lottery, but his biggest jackpot was his family. He loved his family above all else and did everything he could to make sure everyone was taken care of. Bob's legacy includes 4 children, 9 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He is survived by his wife, Ardis Storms. The Lord welcomed Bob on April 4, 2019. The family would like to thank the Providence Home Health Nurses and Beneficial In-Home Health Care for their special care that allowed Bob to stay in his home through his final days. Memorial services will be held on April 13, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Moran United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Moran United Methodist Church or the Mann-Grandstaff Veterans Hospital. 3016 S. Grand Boulevard, Spokane WA, 99203 (509) 279-2653

