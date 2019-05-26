ALLEN, Bobby Jo Bobby Jo "BJ" Allen was born January 13, 1934 to Albert Edward Allen and Virginia Lee Cox in Johnson City, Tennessee. He was called to the Lord on May 15, 2019 peacefully in his sleep. Bobby grew up in Johnson City, Tennessee with his three siblings Doris, Louis and his half-brother Lee Allen. Bobby was a Sargent in the Marine Corps during the Korean Conflict. He decided to follow his passion of flying and joined the US Air Force until 1960. Following his service in the military he worked a short stint as an elevator installer and repair man for Otis Elevators in Spokane. Later he became employed by the Spokane Portland Seattle Railroad. He served for 42 years in the railroad industry retiring from BNSF as a Conductor. He married the love of his life Lolly in 1962 and was a loving husband and step father to their three children Diane, Bill and Delores (Dee) until her death in 1982. He later remarried, Joan Oliver and helped raise her daughter Melanie until divorcing. He was devout member of the Community Church of the Bible for many years. Bobby Jo Allen is survived by his four step-children Diane (Calvin) Lafferty, Bill Elliott, Delores (Patrick) Bartleson, and Melanie Campbell. He has eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. He has numerous extended family members in Spokane and Johnson City. He will be missed greatly by all who knew him. His Funeral Service will be celebrated at 11AM, Thursday, May 30th at Ball & Dodd Funeral Home (5100 W. Wellesley Ave., Spokane, WA 99205). The interment to follow at Fairmount Memorial Park . Published in Spokesman-Review on May 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary