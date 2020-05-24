BURROUGHS, Bonita Jeanette "Bonnie" November 2, 1938 - May 13, 2020 Bonita"Bonnie" Jeanette Burroughs passed away peacefully at her sister's home in Spokane, WA in the early hours of Wednesday, May 13, 2020, surrounded by family. She was born November 2, 1938 in Cottonwood, ID to Albert and Elma(Bryant) Uhlenkott. The family lived in Ferdinand, ID until Bonnie was four. The family then moved to Spokane so her father could follow his dream of becoming an Engineer for the Great Northern Railroad. She had fond memories of riding the Steam Engines with him. Bonnie graduated from Rogers High School in 1956. When she was 16, she met the love of her life, Orrin Burroughs. He was stationed at Fairchild Air Force Base. They were married two years later on February 16, 1957 in St. Patrick's Church, sharing 61 years together. In an article about her and Orrin in the Odessa Record, Bonnie was described as one who "enters a room with an energy and sparkle that makes people want to be her friend". Bonnie was loved by all that met her. Many children saw her as a mother figure in their life. After 21 years of service, Bonnie retired as head cook of the Odessa School District. Bonnie enjoyed many activities, including reading, antiquing, going to flea markets, traveling, and helping others. Bonnie was a talented musician, playing the accordion and organ. She performed with the Oom Pa's and Ma's at Deutchesfest and other events. She also served as the organist for St Joseph's Catholic Church, where she also cared for the church and helped to ready the altar for weekly mass. Bonnie was preceded in death by her husband, Orrin, parents, Albert and Elma, brothers, Clyde (Butchie) and Marlow, and her first born son. She is survived by her sisters, Gail (Larry) Weber, Spokane, Diane Stowell (Douglas Hardin), Lincoln, NE, brother James (Melinda) Uhlenkott, Mead, WA, sister-in-law, Elaine Uhlenkott, her children Steven (Diane), Spokane, David (Lorena Leon), Redmond, OR, Ann (David) Richardson, San Antonio, TX, Mark (Nicole Schroeter), Topeka, KS and her two grandchildren, Jacob and Addison Richardson, San Antonio, TX. Services will be held at St. Joseph's Catholic in Odessa at a later date due to Covid-19 restrictions. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Odessa, WA.



