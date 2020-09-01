BAKER-CULVER, Bonna Beth (Age 78) June 5, 1942 - August 31, 2020 Born to Earl J. Baker and Evelyn Hatherly-Nyhus in Spokane, WA on June 5th, 1942. Bonna attended Bemis and John R. Rogers H.S. She married David D. Rudebaugh at the age of 17 in October 1959. Their marriage brought three children: David "Rudy" Rudebaugh, Athol, ID, Lorrie A. Malone, Spokane, WA, and Charles Rudebaugh, U.A.E. Bonna married Howard W. Culver Jr. in 1984. They remained in their loving marriage until his passing in January 2002. To her family and friends Bonna was known as a giver, she accepted whatever amount of affection was given to her happily. She is loved, missed and cherished as she joins her love Howard. Bonna is survived by her caring sisters and brother, Janet Wilcox, Earline Burke and Carl Baker; also survived by her three children, 11 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren; along with two great-great- grandchildren. She also had many loving cousins, nephews, nieces and friends. A service will be held at Greenwood Memorial Terrace, 211 N. Government Way, Spokane, on September 4th, 2020 at 12:30 pm.



