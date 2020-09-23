KING, Bonne L. Bonne L. King, (December 5, 1930) 89, passed away August 16, 2020 in Ritzville, WA. A former resident of Spokane Valley, Bonne was living at Rose Garden Estates. Born to K. Irene (Burnette) Studeman and Arthur Studeman, Bonne spent her childhood in Amber WA and Spokane WA, with her siblings Patricia, Doug and Arlene. Bonne married C.E. Holland on December 25, 1949. They had three children, Laurinda (Dane) Strausz, Dianna and Wesley. After C.E. passed away, Bonne met and married Mitchell King in July 1996. They lived in Spokane and Spokane Valley where they were members of the L.D.S. church. Bonne moved to Lind WA in 2011 and lived with her daughter until she moved to Ritzville in 2017, due to health issues. Bonne is survived by her brothers- Doug (Derrallene) Studeman, Bob (Tien) Hildeman, sisters- Arlene (Charlie) Galambos and Jeany (Andrea) Pirzio-Biroli. Children- Laurinda (Dane) Strausz, Dianna Holland, P. Wesley Holland, Step children-Steve (Kate) King, John (Linda) King, Brad (Kristine) King, Leslie (Rip) Divis, 34 grandchildren and spouses, 107 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grand- children. Memorial service will be Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 11:00 am at Ballard Meadows, 38 W. Ballard Rd, Colbert, WA.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store