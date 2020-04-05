Spokesman-Review Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ball & Dodd Funeral Home
5100 West Wellesley Ave
Spokane, WA 99205
(509) 328-5620
Resources
More Obituaries for Bonnie GUSTAFSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bonnie E. GUSTAFSON


1928 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
GUSTAFSON, Bonnie (Age 91) Sweet, dear Bonnie passed away unexpectedly on March 30, 2020. She was born in Colfax, WA in 1928 to Alex and Elizabeth Mackliet. Her family moved to Spokane where she graduated from North Central High School. After high school, she married Raymond Gustafson in 1948. Bonnie worked at Old National Bank as Secretary to the President until she had her second child. She was a kind and loving mother who loved flowers and playing games. She was an amazing cook and a giving person. Mom was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers and husband of 66 years. Bonnie is survived by her two daughters, Karen Ross and Linda McCallum; and her grandchildren, April Mee and Tyler Ross and their spouses. Thank you to RaeAnn and Bekki at Little River Care and Lisa at Royal Park. We will miss her greatly until we meet again in heaven. No service will be held at her request
Published in Spokesman-Review on Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bonnie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ball & Dodd Funeral Home
Download Now