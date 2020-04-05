|
GUSTAFSON, Bonnie (Age 91) Sweet, dear Bonnie passed away unexpectedly on March 30, 2020. She was born in Colfax, WA in 1928 to Alex and Elizabeth Mackliet. Her family moved to Spokane where she graduated from North Central High School. After high school, she married Raymond Gustafson in 1948. Bonnie worked at Old National Bank as Secretary to the President until she had her second child. She was a kind and loving mother who loved flowers and playing games. She was an amazing cook and a giving person. Mom was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers and husband of 66 years. Bonnie is survived by her two daughters, Karen Ross and Linda McCallum; and her grandchildren, April Mee and Tyler Ross and their spouses. Thank you to RaeAnn and Bekki at Little River Care and Lisa at Royal Park. We will miss her greatly until we meet again in heaven. No service will be held at her request
Published in Spokesman-Review on Apr. 5, 2020