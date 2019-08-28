Guest Book View Sign Service Information Neptune Society - Portland 11211 SE 82nd Avenue Suite N Happy Valley , OR 97086 (503)-491-1214 Celebration of Life 2:00 PM First Christian Church 1300 SE Brooks Street McMinnville , OR View Map Send Flowers Obituary

CHURCHWELL, Bonnie Eloise (Age 78) Bonnie Churchwell passed peacefully at home of natural causes on August 17, 2019 at the age of 78. Born Bonnie Eloise Fenley in Ransom, KS on January 8, 1941, Bonnie grew up on a farm near Alamota, Kansas. She enjoyed her farm animals and playing trombone in her high school's pep and dance bands. Bonnie was a tireless advocate for those in need. She and her husband Jim sponsored more than two dozen children through Compassion International. She taught English to immigrants through her church's language school, volunteered in classrooms through the SMART reading program, and served dinner to the poor and lonely through McMinnville's Community Dinner. CROP Hunger Walk and McMinnville's City Outreach Ministries were particularly close to her heart. Bonnie is survived by her husband, Jim; brother, Howard Fenley and wife Peggy of Alamota, KS; daughter Ann Churchwell of Spokane, WA; son Steven Churchwell and family Crissy, Sarah, and Rachel of Yakima, WA; daughter Wendy Sagers and family John, Robert, and Thomas of McMinnville, OR; daughter Lisa Bell and husband Wayne of Miami, FL; nephew Tracy Fenley and family of Ness City, KS; and special son and daughter Jose and Maria Recinos of McMinnville, OR. She was preceded in death by parents George and Clara Fenley of Alamota, KS; sister Norma Kuhn and family Cleo and Karl of Kansas City, KS; and nephew Robert Fenley of Alamota, KS. A celebration of life service will be held October 5 at 2 p.m. at First Christian Church at 1300 SE Brooks Street in McMinnville, Oregon. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Church World Service at https://cwsglobal.org/donate/ . More detail about Bonnie's life can be found at http://www.legacy.com/dignity-memorial/obituary.aspx?mid=8830844 Published in Spokesman-Review from Aug. 28 to Sept. 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

