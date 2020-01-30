Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bonnie Jean FULKS. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

FULKS, Bonnie Jean (Age 78) Bonnie Jean Fulks passed into the loving arms of Jesus on January 15th, 2020 at the age of 78. She was born on November 1st, 1941 in Prosser, Washington. She is a very compassionate person to all that she met and went out of her way for anyone in need. Bonnie was a special light to her immediate and extended family who often turned to her for guidance and advice, which was always met with kind words and love. Her whole world was her Family. Married to her husband Charles in 1961, they raised their family in Spokane and spent wonderful times traveling, camping, riding motorcycles, taking and developing photos, and enjoying family life. She worked for US Macaroni / Pasta USA, KL Manufacturing, Schlossers Flowers and Spokane Floral. Preceded in death by her husband Charles, her parents Howard and Erma Conley; brothers Elbert, Edwin, Clayton, and Larry Conley; and daughter Lynette Barrett. Survived by her sister Kathy Summers, husband John; sons Alan Rathbone, Charles Fulks, husband Bart Deen; son-in-law Matt Barrett; grandchildren Matt Barrett, wife Necia, and Janette Barrett; great-granddaughter Piper Barrett; in-laws Arlene Conley, Lavonna Conley, Sherry Nelson, husband Jim; friend Diane Kaufman as well as many extended family, friends, and pets. Visitation will be 8:30-10:45, followed by the funeral at 11am, February 1st, 2020 at Valleypoint Church, 714. S. Pines Rd., Spokane Valley, WA.

FULKS, Bonnie Jean (Age 78) Bonnie Jean Fulks passed into the loving arms of Jesus on January 15th, 2020 at the age of 78. She was born on November 1st, 1941 in Prosser, Washington. She is a very compassionate person to all that she met and went out of her way for anyone in need. Bonnie was a special light to her immediate and extended family who often turned to her for guidance and advice, which was always met with kind words and love. Her whole world was her Family. Married to her husband Charles in 1961, they raised their family in Spokane and spent wonderful times traveling, camping, riding motorcycles, taking and developing photos, and enjoying family life. She worked for US Macaroni / Pasta USA, KL Manufacturing, Schlossers Flowers and Spokane Floral. Preceded in death by her husband Charles, her parents Howard and Erma Conley; brothers Elbert, Edwin, Clayton, and Larry Conley; and daughter Lynette Barrett. Survived by her sister Kathy Summers, husband John; sons Alan Rathbone, Charles Fulks, husband Bart Deen; son-in-law Matt Barrett; grandchildren Matt Barrett, wife Necia, and Janette Barrett; great-granddaughter Piper Barrett; in-laws Arlene Conley, Lavonna Conley, Sherry Nelson, husband Jim; friend Diane Kaufman as well as many extended family, friends, and pets. Visitation will be 8:30-10:45, followed by the funeral at 11am, February 1st, 2020 at Valleypoint Church, 714. S. Pines Rd., Spokane Valley, WA. Published in Spokesman-Review on Jan. 30, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close