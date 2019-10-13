DIRKES, Bonnie L. Bonnie L. Dirkes of Richland, WA, formerly of Spokane, WA and Great Falls, Montana, passed away on September 4, 2019. Bonnie was born in New Salem, North Dakota on October 2, 1930 to Calvin and Ella Leach. The family moved to many different cities before finally settling in Fairfield, Montana. Bonnie graduated from Fairfield High School . She married Ronald V. Dirkes in 1950 and they moved to Great Falls, Montana. Bonnie worked in the accounting office of Hesteds Department Store. They moved to Spokane, WA in 1965 where she worked as a drapery seamstress and a tax advisor, but her main focus was her family and faith. Bonnie was a member of Ascension Lutheran Church and Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Spokane. Bonnie and Ronald moved to Richland, WA in 2006. Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Ronald; and her son, Roger, of Richland, WA. She is survived by her daughters, Karen (Barry) Harmitz of Scottsdale, AZ and Janet (Jon) Buerstatte of Eugene, OR; her daughter-in-law Patti Dirkes; her grandchildren Adam (Kristel) Dirkes, Aubrey (Kris) Dane, Emily Dirkes, Chloe Buerstatte and Amy Parks and three great-grandchildren.

