Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bonnie Lavern KINKEL. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

KINKEL, Bonnie Lavern Bonnie Lavern Kinkel, beloved wife, mother and grandmother, passed away on the morning of June 15, 2019 in her peaceful room at the hospice house. She was born in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, to Robert and Laura Grossheider. She attended Concordia University in Chicago, where she met her husband of 60 years, Neil. Bonnie was a primary school teacher in Austin, St. Louis and Los Angeles, and later had a 20-year career at Whitworth University in Spokane. Bonnie was known and loved for the kindness and unconditional love that came naturally to her. A lifelong member of the Lutheran Church, she sang in the choirs and volunteered in many ways. She loved her home and to her grandchildren she was 'Grandma Bonnie the best'. Bonnie had a great love for classical music and was an ardent concertgoer. Bonnie and Neil were happiest when traveling together, in this country and abroad. In her later years, she fought a long battle with Parkinson's Disease and did it with remarkable courage and grace. Bonnie is survived by her husband, Neil Kinkel; her sisters, Mildred Seboldt and Margie Reimold; her children, Jane Summers (David), Philip Kinkel (Kelly), Todd Kinkel (Kim) and Jonathan Kinkel; 10 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. The family is grateful for her devoted pastors, many friends in her faith community at St. Mark's Lutheran Church, and the staff at Hospice of Spokane. A family graveside service will be held.

KINKEL, Bonnie Lavern Bonnie Lavern Kinkel, beloved wife, mother and grandmother, passed away on the morning of June 15, 2019 in her peaceful room at the hospice house. She was born in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, to Robert and Laura Grossheider. She attended Concordia University in Chicago, where she met her husband of 60 years, Neil. Bonnie was a primary school teacher in Austin, St. Louis and Los Angeles, and later had a 20-year career at Whitworth University in Spokane. Bonnie was known and loved for the kindness and unconditional love that came naturally to her. A lifelong member of the Lutheran Church, she sang in the choirs and volunteered in many ways. She loved her home and to her grandchildren she was 'Grandma Bonnie the best'. Bonnie had a great love for classical music and was an ardent concertgoer. Bonnie and Neil were happiest when traveling together, in this country and abroad. In her later years, she fought a long battle with Parkinson's Disease and did it with remarkable courage and grace. Bonnie is survived by her husband, Neil Kinkel; her sisters, Mildred Seboldt and Margie Reimold; her children, Jane Summers (David), Philip Kinkel (Kelly), Todd Kinkel (Kim) and Jonathan Kinkel; 10 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. The family is grateful for her devoted pastors, many friends in her faith community at St. Mark's Lutheran Church, and the staff at Hospice of Spokane. A family graveside service will be held. Published in Spokesman-Review on July 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close