ROBERSON, Bonnie Leeann (Age 62) Bonnie Leeann Signor Roberson, 62, passed away on October 16, 2019, in Spokane, Washington. Bonnie leaves behind two sons, Jesse and Jared Harvey, 39, and a long time significant other, David Arnold Reinhold. She met and became David's soulmate 22 years ago when her sons were teenagers. Bonnie and David lived in Davenport, WA. Memorial Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. PDT, on Sunday, November 3, 2019, at the Trinity Church in Davenport, WA. Interment will follow at the Egypt Cemetery, 25 miles north of Davenport, and a dinner will be held nearby at the Fort Spokane Restaurant. Bonnie graduated from Chelan High School and attended Spokane Community College and Eastern Washington University. She worked several jobs as a certified nursing assistant, cook, waitress, apartment manager and lumber mill sorter. Her favorite hobbies were fishing, playing slots at casinos and visiting friends. Her strong love, good humor and bodacious laughter will be missed and long remembered by her family, friends, former co-workers and employers. Bonnie is also survived by her five sisters: Diana Socula, Antonette Osgood, C'Ann Kariores, Sharlene Signor, and Emily Nicholson; six brothers: Lawrence Clark, Edward Berrigan, Daniel Day, Lewis Day, Marvin Bush and Joseph Friedlander, and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceding Bonnie in death were her birth parents, Rosebelle Louie and Edward Signor, adoption parents, George and Betty Roberson, three sisters: Lois Signor, Sharon Clark, Sandy Roberson, and two brothers, Dale Clark and Gary Day. Bonnie's immediate family has requested mourners bring a small, live potted plant, if they wish. The plants will be given as remembrances after the interment.

