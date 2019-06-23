Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

HENRY, Bonnie Lucille (Age 64) October 7, 1954 - May 31, 2019 Bonnie Lucille Henry, born October 7, 1954, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, May 31st, 2019 due to very aggressive cancer. She passed peacefully in her sleep at Spokane Valley Hospital. Bonnie was born in Pittsburgh, PA to William Everett Henry and Martha Lucille (Mountain) Henry. She and her family moved to Spokane, WA in 1958. She attended St. Charles Catholic School for eight years and then went on to Glover Jr. High for one year and graduated from Shadle Park High School in 1973. She graduated from Northwest Community College in Powell, WY with an Associate of Science degree in Horse Management. She worked at horse ranches in Kentucky and Spokane, and then worked for Hunter's Veterinary Clinic for 16 years. Bonnie was employed by Pathology Associates for 20 years in Customer Service and continued working in that capacity when the company was sold to Lab Corp. She was a very independent and intelligent woman who valued her privacy. She was an avid bicyclist. Her sister, Marty, enjoyed many bike rides on the Centennial Trail with her, inspired to keep going by Bonnie's gentle, but firm, encouragement. Bonnie worked hard to support herself and her many pets. Throughout her life she was a staunch animal rights advocate. Dogs and cats were her family. She trained and competed in dog obedience and utility contests, with her beloved Golden Retrievers, Irish Setters, and Border Collies taking home numerous Grand Champion trophies. She was admired and respected for her dog whisperer abilities and also gave private lessons to many pet owners who wanted to be as successful at showing their dogs as she was. Her last Border Collie, Sam, passed away in November at 17 years of age. She is survived by two cats (Cat and Jake) and older siblings - sister Marty Kittelson (Kris) of Spokane Valley, WA and brother Jim Henry (Patricia) of Fairway Heights, IL ; one niece (Allyn Deardorff), and three nephews (James and David Henry, and Adam Wharf); and step-brother William McKinstry. Bonnie generously donated her corneas at the time of her death to help two people in the Spokane area. She will be greatly missed by all who worked with her, and who knew her through the Lilac City Dog Club. There is no memorial service planned. Her family feels that Bonnie would be pleased if any gifts to honor her memory went to a worthwhile local animal shelter such as Scraps or the Humane Society.

