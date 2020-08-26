WILSON, Bonnie Marie (Hiatt) On Friday, August 21, 2020 Bonnie Marie Hiatt Wilson passed away peacefully from late stage Alzheimer's a little more than a month shy of her 76th birthday. Bonnie was born on September 29, 1944 in Missoula, Montana to Dwight and Eleanor Hiatt and was the second oldest of eight children. She met the love of her life, Frederick "Fritz" Wilson when he frequented the Tastee-Freez where she worked as a teen and they were later married March 13, 1963. Fritz and Bonnie later adopted their two children, Karina and Jason and raised them at Butler Creek, just outside Missoula until they later moved into town. Bonnie was especially proud of her blue ribbon garden, she loved to can and she had mad skills as a baker and was known for her Molly rolls and connecting with Fritz's heritage by making all sorts of Norwegian baked goods and her infamous 'cumps' for the holidays. Another one of her favorite pastimes was to take day drives with Fritz and the kids into the hills where they enjoyed looking for wildlife, picking huckleberry's or parking by a stream for a late afternoon fishing stop and dinner. Later in life she spent hours upon hours scrapbooking and shopping with her best friends Rosalie Petersen and Sandy Wicks. They were known to listen to Enya, Roger Whitaker and shared many belly laughs together in Mom's later years. Bonnie lost her partner in crime, Fritz in 2010 and then moved to Spokane in 2015 to be close to her daughter and son-in-law John and spent the last 5 years of her life taking drives and reminiscing with Karina and John about her days growing up. Bonnie was preceded in death by her father Dwight, mother Eleanor and brothers Larry Hiatt and Alan Hiatt. She is survived by her two children, Karina (John) Finn and Jason Wilson; her brothers Doyle (Joyce) Hiatt, Ken (Chris) Hiatt, Louie (Judy) Hiatt, sisters MaryAnn (Allen) Sommers, Patricia Hiatt. A remembrance of Bonnie's life will be held at a later date in Missoula as she wished to be cremated. Her ashes will be spread with Fritz's in the mountains where they loved to drive. Donations can be made to the Missoula Humane Society or to Hospice of Spokane.



