YAHNKE, Bonnie Rae Bonnie Rae Yahnke passed away on July 21, 2020 in Spokane, WA. She was born at her grandma's house in Akron, IA on April 2nd, 1925 to Blanche and Harold Palm. Bonnie married Robert Carl Yahnke in Sioux City, IA on January 15, 1949. They had three children: Jennifer (passed 2017), Lyle and wife Zaida (living in Costa Rica), and Julie and husband Michael Rooth, grandchildren Jessica and Andrew and great-granddaughter Cecilia Vanessa Scott. Per her request no services will be scheduled.



