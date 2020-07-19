WALKER, Bonny Lou (Sonsalla) Our beautiful, funny and amazing Mom was born August 13, 1933 and passed away on July 10, 2020 from a long struggle with Parkinson's Disease. She met the love of her life, Mel Walker, at a Five Mile Grange dance and they were married seven months later, November 17, 1950. Bonny not only helped Mel in the fields on the farm, but she also ran the house, selling shed (which included her ceramics and crafts) and drove the produce truck to the local grocers. She became friends with the produce buyers. Every week she would come home with at least a couple naughty jokes. Mom loved dancing, pinochle and her grandkids. Her favorite color was red and her favorite drink was a White Russian. She was a 50+ year member of the Green Bluff Grange, belonged to the Home Ec Club and was involved in many activities on the Bluff. Her last 12 years were spent in assisted care where she especially enjoyed fresh fruit from the Bluff, chocolates and ice cream. She would light up anytime a baby or dog was near. Bonny was preceded in death by her parents, George and Violet Sonsalla; stepfather, Curt Davis; husband, Mel Walker; son, Wayne Walker and granddaughter, Jennifer Walker. She is survived by her daughters, Melaine Pfaff and Kathy Larner (Rick); grandchildren, Rachelle, Natalie, and Sabrina (Roian Doctor) Sorger, Olivia Pfaff, Katy and Willy (Steph Stroud) Walker. Also four great-grandchildren, Evan, Lennon, Jennifer and Dorian; brother, Fred Sonsalla (Jenny) and sister, Charlene DeTrolio (Frank). Services will be held on Thursday, July 23, 2020 as follows: Viewing from 10:00-11:00 at Heritage Funeral Home followed by a Chapel Service from 11:00-12:00. Graveside interment at Greenwood Memorial Terrace at 12:30. Social distancing rules are in place and masks are required. Attendance to the service is limited to 50. Please wear something colorful in her honor. The family would like to thank the staff at Willow Grove, Hospice of Spokane and Dr. Heather Brennan of Kaiser Permanente. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Green Bluff Grange Scholarship Fund (Green Bluff Grange#300 c/o Scholarship Funds, 9809 E Green Bluff Rd, Colbert WA 99005). The memory of her will be in our hearts forever. Heritage Funeral Home is in care of arrangements



