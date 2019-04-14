Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Boris "Brian" IVANOFF. View Sign

IVANOFF, Boris "Brian" January 23, 1925 April 9, 2019 Boris Ivanoff of Santa Rosa, CA, passed away peacefully at his home on April 9, 2019, at the age of 94. He will forever be remembered and loved by those who knew him for his kindness, wit, charm, intellect, and positive attitude. Boris was born in Coeur d'Alene, ID to Boycho and Helen Ivanoff. After graduating from Wapato High School in 1943, he attended the Naval pre-flight academy at St. Mary's College in Moraga, CA. At the end of WW II, he attended the University of Washington and graduated with a BS in Engineering. After working several years on the Columbia Basin project for the US Bureau of Reclamation in Ephrata, WA, Boris moved to Niagara Falls, NY to begin work with the Niagara River Power Project. It is here that he met and married Roslyn Maloney Ivanoff. In 1961, Boris, Roslyn, and their children moved to Klamath Falls, OR where he began work as an engineer with the US Air Force at Kingsley Field. In 1970, Boris started work with the US Army Safeguard Command supervising ballistic missile projects in Conrad, MT and Langdon, ND. In 1976, Boris moved to Cleveland, OH to work with the US Department of Defense, from which he retired in 1988. After retirement, Boris traveled extensively and lived in both San Francisco and Spokane before permanently settling in Santa Rosa, CA in 2015. Boris is survived by his son Nicholas (Lilas Komeyli) of Bodega Bay, CA, daughters Andre' (Philip Kahn) of New York, NY and Ashleigh Lynn of Albany, NY, and grandchildren Alexander Ivanoff Kahn of Singapore and Andrew Ivanoff Kahn of New York, NY. He was preceded in death by his siblings Geneva, Nora, Penna, and John. A visitation will be held on Thursday April 18th from 12:30pm 2:30pm at Sunset Chapel at Fairmount Memorial Park in Spokane, followed by a committal and burial. Donations may be made in Boris (Brian) Ivanoff's name to St. Joseph Memorial Hospice, 439 College Ave., Santa Rosa, CA 95401.

