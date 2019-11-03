Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Boyd Randall CRABTREE. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

CRABTREE, Boyd Randall Boyd Randall Crabtree passed away at the age of 90 on October 14, 2019 with his loving wife Joan by his side. Boyd was born on July 02, 1929 in Abindon VA and entered the Army Air Corps in 1947. Boyd met Joan in Tokyo, Japan and they were married at the American Embassy on January 10, 1958. Boyd was assigned to Fairchild AFB in 1973 and together with Joan and their two sons James and Addison, settled in Spokane where he subsequently retired in 1975 with over 28 years of military service with the United States Air Force. Following retirement from the Air Force, Boyd started Business Telecom Inc., selling, installing and servicing tele- communication systems to the Spokane business community. Boyd retired from Business Telecom in 1996. Boyd enjoyed traveling with Joan to various places, including his birthplace of Abingdon VA and visiting his two sons in Ellensburg WA and Oklahoma City OK. Boyd loved talking with his sons and grandson about his beloved Seattle Mariners, Washington State Cougars and Oklahoma Sooners. Boyd enjoyed working on his house and yard and took great pride in his home, where he and Joan lived for 46 years. Boyd is survived by his wife of 61 years Joan Crabtree, his son Addison Crabtree of Oklahoma City; and his grandson Trent Crabtree of Oklahoma City. Boyd was preceded in death by his loving son, James Ulysses Crabtree of Ellensburg WA. Boyd will be missed by his family and all who knew him over his 44 years in Spokane. Boyd will be inurned next to his son James at Riverside Mausoleum. Very special thanks to Michael G. Sells ARNP and Una Ballard at St. Joseph's Rehabiltation Center. Also, very special thanks to Dr. Jeffrey O'Connor and his staff. Memorial donations may be made to the Spokane Humane Society. Rest in peace to a loving husband, dad and grandfather. Services to be held at a later date.

