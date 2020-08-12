MILLER, Bradford Karl Wenatchee, Washington (Formerly of Spokane, Washington) April 26, 1951 August 6, 2020 Bradford Karl Miller, age 69, transitioned to his heavenly home on August 6, 2020, from Early-Onset Alzheimer's disease. Born April 26, 1951, to Karl and Ada Miller, he grew up in Federal Way, Washington, graduating from Federal Way High School in 1969. He attended the University of Washington and Central Washington University receiving a Bachelor's degree in Music Education and a Master's Degree in Choral Conducting, alongside a teaching certificate. On April 8, 1989 he married Janice Elaine Folsom in Wenatchee. Brad lived in Wenatchee, WA and Spokane, WA and worked at several public elementary schools as a general music teacher in the Spokane and Wenatchee school districts. During 1975 Brad toured as an assistant director with the Continental Singers and traveled to the US and Poland. He then became a director and led Continental tours through the U.S. and Europe in 1978 and 1979. A notable Theatre Organist, he performed many concerts throughout the Pacific Northwest as a silent movie accompanist, while also helping to rebuild and restore multiple pipe organs throughout the country. Beginning in 1982 Brad worked at Belmont Music in Wenatchee for several years with his friend and notable jazz musician, Don Lanphere. He later owned two music stores in Wenatchee, Home Music & Paradise Music. Brad directed the Columbia Chorale from 1984-1989 and 1990-1997 (only taking a year off to pursue a master's degree). Brad also served as music director for several churches throughout his life including Whitworth Presbyterian church in Spokane and Free Methodist church in Wenatchee. (The old church hymns were one of his delights in life). He will be remembered for his passion for music and teaching, his incredible sense of humor, and his dedication as a father. In later years, playing piano at Pybus Market in Wenatchee was one of his joys! Brad is survived by his wife Janice, sons Timothy (24, resides in Wenatchee) and Jonathan (30, resides in Kennewick, WA with wife Cassandra), and daughter Katherine (26, resides in Grand Rapids, Michigan), brother Dale Miller, (wife Diana) of Green Valley, AZ, niece Marci Anderson (husband Scott) of Bellingham, WA, nephew Matt Miller, (Bellingham), plus grandnieces and nephews: Jacob Anderson (Annie) Sarah Anderson, Abby Anderson, Addie Anderson. The family appreciates all the loving care and support from his providers at Confluence Health, and Fieldstone Memory Care. A celebration of life is not able to be scheduled at this time. You are invited to view Brad's online tribute at www.heritagememorialchapel.com
