McHENRY, Bradley Donald (1940 - 2020) Survivors are wife of 58 years, Diane; daughter Xandra Victor (Ardell) and twin grandchildren Halie and Joe Champlin. His parents Donald and Joyce McHenry, preceded him in death. After graduating from North Central, Whitworth and U of W in Civil Engineering, he and his wife became young owners of Bunkers Resort on Williams Lake. He operated and developed the property with the future always in sight for nearly 60 years. Brad loved hunting Canadian geese, fishing for trout, steelhead and salmon. He was a collector of old western and war memorabilia and developed a western museum in the resort restaurant for the public to enjoy. He was a big man with a head for finances, and a big generous heart. He has a special place in his heart for Rottweilers and was met in heaven on the "Rainbow Bridge" by his old pal Braun. He is missed by all who knew and loved him. Remembrances may be made in Brad's name to St. John's Lutheran Church, Box 343, Sprague, WA 99032, or to Swannack Veterinary Services, Funds for Dogs in Need. Dr. Jill Swannack, 1201 Cree Rd., Lamont, WA 99017. A family memorial service will be September 15 at 1PM, St. John's Lutheran Church in Sprague, WA with refreshments following. Washington State Covid 19 guidelines limit the gathering size so a Wake at Bunkers Resort is planned for the future. Online guestbook at cheneyfuneral.com
.