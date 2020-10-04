HONNER, Bradley George (Age 54) 8/17/1965 4/7/2020 Our beloved brother, father, boyfriend, and friend entered into eternal rest unexpectedly on April 7, 2020. Born to Rodney and Sigrid Honner in Spokane, WA, Brad was the youngest of four, and attended Holy Names and Assumption Catholic grade schools. Brad graduated from Gonzaga Prep HS and from SCC in Airframe and Powerplant Maintenance. Brad was employed at Boeing in Seattle for nearly 32 years, and worked in both the commercial and military divisions of the company. Brad loved his job, and had dreamed of building airplanes for Boeing since he was a kid. Growing up, Brad was known to be a bit mischievous, but otherwise he was extremely responsible and industrious. He stayed busy working at his father's pharmacy and helping neighbors with lawn care and newspaper delivery. Even at an early age, he was incredibly talented at taking things apart and putting them back together just to see how they worked. He loved to build model airplanes and ships and be creative with train sets and Legos. Brad later used his talents to renovate his family's home in Seattle, creating beautiful indoor and outdoor spaces for entertaining family, friends and neighbors. Brad loved to cook for and enjoy food with his loved ones. He cherished his annual trips with friends to search out the best BBQ in the country. He was always interested in stereos and tools, and especially enjoyed searching for them in vintage stores. Brad was interested in history and loved his country. He enjoyed golfing in the PNW, and gathering with family and friends for Seahawks football, the Super Bowl, and holidays. Brad was his happiest and most at peace on his camping trips. He loved relaxing near a lake, on the seashore, or in the forest. He dreamed of getting a trailer and traveling to camping locations with his girlfriend, family, friends, and beloved dog Bella. Brad was generous with his time and talents, and supported his daughter's school, sports, and Girl Scout activities. They often went to Seattle Mariner and Seahawk games together as well as many other special events in the Seattle area. Seattle was his home for almost 32 years until his death. He loved everything about living in West Seattle, and relished sharing it with his daughter, girlfriend, and family. Although the sights, sounds, and tastes of West Seattle were in his soul, Brad was proud of the NW Spokane neighborhood he grew up in. He often said he had a wonderful childhood. He stayed close with his neighborhood and school friends, and frequently reminisced about life growing up with wonderful parents, neighbors, and friends. Brad is predeceased by his parents Rodney and Sigrid Honner. Brad is survived by his beloved daughter Morgan Honner, brother Ronald Honner (Margo, Michaela, and Micah), sisters Heidi Lee Honner and Christina Fugazzi (Matthew), girlfriend and soul mate Tamra Jacobsen, former wife Tracy Honner, uncle Roger Syverson, cousins in Minnesota and Germany, and many friends. On October 7, it will be six months since Brad's passing. A grave side service was held at Holy Cross Cemetery on Saturday, April 25, 2020. Plans for a funeral have been on hold due to Covid-19 restrictions.



