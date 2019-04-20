Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bradley Kevin NORTON. View Sign

NORTON, Bradley Kevin (Age 50) On April 9th, 2019 Bradley K. Norton fell into Eternal Sleep at his home. It was there he enjoyed spending countless hours of fishing with the love of his life Tammy Payne. Brad shared his life with his partner Tammy, her children, and their granddaughters. He is survived by his father Ben Norton a long time resident of Rosalia and surrounding area, his two sisters Barbara Hollis and Benita Shearer, as well as countless nieces, nephews, cousins, and the many family ties sprouting from the original old Homestead on Spangle Cheney road. Brad will be remembered for his smile, his silly jokes, and loving heart. Brad loved helping others as he did serving in the military. He loved helping to house homeless veterans in Spokane. He will be forever missed and loved.

NORTON, Bradley Kevin (Age 50) On April 9th, 2019 Bradley K. Norton fell into Eternal Sleep at his home. It was there he enjoyed spending countless hours of fishing with the love of his life Tammy Payne. Brad shared his life with his partner Tammy, her children, and their granddaughters. He is survived by his father Ben Norton a long time resident of Rosalia and surrounding area, his two sisters Barbara Hollis and Benita Shearer, as well as countless nieces, nephews, cousins, and the many family ties sprouting from the original old Homestead on Spangle Cheney road. Brad will be remembered for his smile, his silly jokes, and loving heart. Brad loved helping others as he did serving in the military. He loved helping to house homeless veterans in Spokane. He will be forever missed and loved. Published in Spokesman-Review on Apr. 20, 2019

