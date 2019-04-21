Obituary Guest Book View Sign

NORTON, Bradley Kevin (Age 50) April 26, 1968 - April 9, 2019 On April 9, 2019, Brad Norton passed away, and fell into an eternal sleep at his home in Badger Lake. It was there where he enjoyed so many friends and family together with fishing and boating with his fiance, Tammy Payne. He is survived by his father, Ben Norton, a long-time resident of Rosalia and surrounding areas. He is also survided by his daughter, Rebecca Hoffman, and his sisters, Benita Shearer (NK) and Barbara Hollis. He had countless nieces, nephews, and many other family members. Brad will be remembered for his loving smile and giving heart along with his work with the homeless Veterans in the Spokane area. Brad's funeral service will be on Friday, April 26, 2019 at the VA Cemetery located at 21702 Espanola Road, Medical Lake commencing at 9:30 a.m. There will be a gathering to celebrate Brad's Life commencing at 11:00 a.m. at Eagle's Pub located at 414 1st Avenue, Cheney. Donations can be made in memory of Brad to the Homeless Vets.

NORTON, Bradley Kevin (Age 50) April 26, 1968 - April 9, 2019 On April 9, 2019, Brad Norton passed away, and fell into an eternal sleep at his home in Badger Lake. It was there where he enjoyed so many friends and family together with fishing and boating with his fiance, Tammy Payne. He is survived by his father, Ben Norton, a long-time resident of Rosalia and surrounding areas. He is also survided by his daughter, Rebecca Hoffman, and his sisters, Benita Shearer (NK) and Barbara Hollis. He had countless nieces, nephews, and many other family members. Brad will be remembered for his loving smile and giving heart along with his work with the homeless Veterans in the Spokane area. Brad's funeral service will be on Friday, April 26, 2019 at the VA Cemetery located at 21702 Espanola Road, Medical Lake commencing at 9:30 a.m. There will be a gathering to celebrate Brad's Life commencing at 11:00 a.m. at Eagle's Pub located at 414 1st Avenue, Cheney. Donations can be made in memory of Brad to the Homeless Vets. Published in Spokesman-Review on Apr. 21, 2019

