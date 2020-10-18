JOURNEY, Bradley Truman Brad passed away peacefully at home on September 26, 2020, at age 61. He was born in Spokane on July 11, 1959, to Truman and Donna (deceased) Journey. Brad spent the first 15 years of his life in Spokane and then moved to Bellevue, WA, to live with his father and stepmother. Brad graduated from Newport High School in Bellevue, after which he and a friend spent a month traveling Europe a major highlight in his life. He then attended Green River Community College in Bellevue and attained his associate's in general construction. Brad was a self-employed contractor in the Puget Sound area for 30 years. He built his own home overlooking Lake Washington. It was there that his oldest son Jeff and his daughter Lauren were born. In 1994, Brad and family moved back to Spokane. He built a fine home on Tower Mountain where his youngest son Ryan was born. He renewed many friendships and made many new close friends. Brad enjoyed spending time with his dad, and they often teamed up for work and play. He loved to fish and pheasant hunt. He was also an avid skier and would travel to outlying ski resorts. Remembering Brad as a youngster, his sister Chris tells of Brad coming home from grade school and, with a twinkle in his eyes, asking what kind of cookies they'd like him to make for them today. That twinkle remained with Brad throughout his life! Brad's passions in life included his family, his granddaughter Eleanor, his work, boating, hunting with his dogs, martial arts with family, river rafting, being with friends, and visiting his daughter Lauren in Alaska for fishing and camping. He did a lot for his family, and had recently remodeled his oldest son's house, where he had also settled down, and made grand updates to his daughter's house. Brad is survived by his father Truman, son Jeff (Yvette) and granddaughter Eleanor, daughter Lauren, and son Ryan (Emily) who is expecting a child. He is also survived by his sister Chris Denneny (Rob) and family, brother Doug (Jackie) and family, brother Tom and family, and stepsisters Julie Munkers and Kathy Edwards (Terry) and families, alongside many cousins. Brad will be remembered as a kind, charismatic, loving, and loyal person who was dedicated to his responsibilities. He was a loving son, father, grandfather, brother, and friend. Brad will be missed, and his memory will always remain in our hearts! A celebration of Brad's life will be held at a later date once pandemic restrictions lift.



